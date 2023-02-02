February 2, 2023

Accessibility links

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

AJ Dereume holds up Phil the groundhog as he is to make his prediction on how long winter will last during the Groundhog Day Festivities, at Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Phil saw his shadow, a sign of six more weeks of frosty weather in North America, which so far has enjoyed one of the mildest winters on record.
French engineering giant Alstom launches a three-day of testing on the Coradia ilint Hydrogen train between Reignac-sur-Indre and Loches, central France, Feb. 1, 2023.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, left, holds the hand of RowVaughn Wells as she is held by her husband Rodney Wells during the funeral service for her son Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee, Feb. 1, 2023.
Tourists visit a frozen waterfall in the Drang area of Tangmarh, Indian-administered Kashmir.
