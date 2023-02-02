Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 2, 2023
February 02, 2023 1:36 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
AJ Dereume holds up Phil the groundhog as he is to make his prediction on how long winter will last during the Groundhog Day Festivities, at Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Phil saw his shadow, a sign of six more weeks of frosty weather in North America, which so far has enjoyed one of the mildest winters on record.
2
French engineering giant Alstom launches a three-day of testing on the Coradia ilint Hydrogen train between Reignac-sur-Indre and Loches, central France, Feb. 1, 2023.
3
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, left, holds the hand of RowVaughn Wells as she is held by her husband Rodney Wells during the funeral service for her son Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee, Feb. 1, 2023.
4
Tourists visit a frozen waterfall in the Drang area of Tangmarh, Indian-administered Kashmir.
Load more
February 2, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
February 3, 2023
Day in Photos
February 1, 2023
Day in Photos
January 31, 2023
Day in Photos
January 30, 2023
Day in Photos
January 29, 2023
Day in Photos
January 27, 2023
Day in Photos
January 26, 2023
Day in Photos
January 25, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG