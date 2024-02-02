Accessibility links

February 2, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Palestinians line up for free food distribution during the ongoing Israeli air and ground offensive in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip.
AJ Dereume holds up groundhog Punxsutawney Phil, as he makes his prediction on how long winter will last during the Groundhog Day Festivities, at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.
A woman looks from a balcony at the heavily damaged houses and shops, a day after a gas explosion in the Embakasi area of Nairobi.
Environmental activist Greta Thunberg arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. A judge acquitted Thunberg of a charge that she had refused to leave a protest that blocked the entrance to a major oil and gas industry conference in London last year. Four others were also acquitted.&nbsp;
