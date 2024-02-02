Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 2, 2024
February 02, 2024 12:34 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Palestinians line up for free food distribution during the ongoing Israeli air and ground offensive in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip.
2
AJ Dereume holds up groundhog Punxsutawney Phil, as he makes his prediction on how long winter will last during the Groundhog Day Festivities, at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.
3
A woman looks from a balcony at the heavily damaged houses and shops, a day after a gas explosion in the Embakasi area of Nairobi.
4
Environmental activist Greta Thunberg arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. A judge acquitted Thunberg of a charge that she had refused to leave a protest that blocked the entrance to a major oil and gas industry conference in London last year. Four others were also acquitted.
February 2, 2024
