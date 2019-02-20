Accessibility links
Search
Day in Photos
February 20, 2019
February 20, 2019 2:16 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Security forces use water cannons to disperse protesting teachers in Rabat, Morocco.
Giant figures of French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Purin are seen during the 135th Carnival parade in Nice, France.
United States' Ben Loomis soars through the air during training for the Nordic Combined HS130, at the Nordic ski World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria.
Female gorilla Gypsy holds her four-week-old first baby at the zoological park of Saint-Martin-la-Plaine, France.
