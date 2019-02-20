Accessibility links

February 20, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Security forces use water cannons to disperse protesting teachers in Rabat, Morocco.
2 Giant figures of French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Purin are seen during the 135th Carnival parade in Nice, France.
3 United States' Ben Loomis soars through the air during training for the Nordic Combined HS130, at the Nordic ski World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria.
4 Female gorilla Gypsy holds her four-week-old first baby at the zoological park of Saint-Martin-la-Plaine, France.

