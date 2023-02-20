Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 20, 2023
February 20, 2023 1:30 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People take a shelter in a subway station being used as a bomb shelter during an air siren in Kyiv, Ukraine.
2
U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy embrace after their visit to the Wall of Remembrance to pay tribute to killed Ukrainian soldiers, in Kyiv.
3
People remove mud from a flooded house after torrential rain caused flooding and landslides at the Juquehy district in Sao Sebastiao, Sao Paulo state, Brazil.
4
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the judicial system, near the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem.
Load more
February 20, 2023
