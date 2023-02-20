Accessibility links

February 20, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 People take a shelter in a subway station being used as a bomb shelter during an air siren in Kyiv, Ukraine.
2 U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy embrace after their visit to the Wall of Remembrance to pay tribute to killed Ukrainian soldiers, in Kyiv.
3 People remove mud from a flooded house after torrential rain caused flooding and landslides at the Juquehy district in Sao Sebastiao, Sao Paulo state, Brazil.
4 Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the judicial system, near the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem.

