Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 20, 2024
February 20, 2024 1:30 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team performs during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Centre, in Singapore.
2
Israeli border police stop a man from heading to a protest against the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and demand the immediate release of Israeli hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack, at the Kerem Shalom Crossing, as trucks waiting to enter Gaza from Egypt are seen in the background.
3
A man salvages items at a damaged site that was hit by an airstrike on Monday, after what Lebanon's state media said was a series of Israeli strikes around Ghaziyeh on Lebanon's coast 60 km north of the border with Israel.
4
Israeli female soldiers pose for a photo on the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Feb. 19, 2024.
Load more
February 20, 2024
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG