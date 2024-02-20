Accessibility links

February 20, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team performs during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Centre, in Singapore.
2 Israeli border police stop a man from heading to a protest against the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and demand the immediate release of Israeli hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack, at the Kerem Shalom Crossing, as trucks waiting to enter Gaza from Egypt are seen in the background.
3 A man salvages items at a damaged site that was hit by an airstrike on Monday, after what Lebanon's state media said was a series of Israeli strikes around Ghaziyeh on Lebanon's coast 60 km north of the border with Israel.
4 Israeli female soldiers pose for a photo on the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Feb. 19, 2024.

