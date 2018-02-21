Accessibility links
February 21, 2018
February 21, 2018 1:51 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Syrians rescue a child following a reported government airstrike in the rebel-held town of Hamouria, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus.
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo hugs his daughter as he is escorted by police, arrives for a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar.
Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers load a tranquillized elephant onto a truck during a translocation exercise to Ithumba Camp in Tsavo East National Park, in Solio Ranch in Nyeri County, Kenya.
An Afghan boy launches a kite on top of a hill in Kabul.
