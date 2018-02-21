Accessibility links

Day in Photos

February 21, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Syrians rescue a child following a reported government airstrike in the rebel-held town of Hamouria, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus.
2 Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo hugs his daughter as he is escorted by police, arrives for a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar.
3 Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers load a tranquillized elephant onto a truck during a translocation exercise to Ithumba Camp in Tsavo East National Park, in Solio Ranch in Nyeri County, Kenya.
4 An Afghan boy launches a kite on top of a hill in Kabul.

