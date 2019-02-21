Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

February 21, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Children walk on garbage during an annual Lampung bay clean-up event in the Sukaraja village in the Bumi Waras subdistrict of Bandar Lampung, Indonesia.
1 Children walk on garbage during an annual Lampung bay clean-up event in the Sukaraja village in the Bumi Waras subdistrict of Bandar Lampung, Indonesia.
Emil Iversen of Norway, Oskar Svensson of Sweden and Gleb Retivykh of Russia compete during the semifinals of the Men&#39;s sprint during the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Seefeld, Austria.
2 Emil Iversen of Norway, Oskar Svensson of Sweden and Gleb Retivykh of Russia compete during the semifinals of the Men's sprint during the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Seefeld, Austria.
Sex abuse survivor Alessandro Battaglia, right, is hugged by survivor and founding member of the ECA (Ending Clergy Abuse), Denise Buchanan, as he speaks during a twilight vigil prayer near Castle Sant&#39; Angelo, in Rome, Italy. Pope Francis opened a landmark sex abuse prevention summit by warning senior Catholic figures that the faithful are demanding concrete action against predator priests and not just words of condemnation.
3 Sex abuse survivor Alessandro Battaglia, right, is hugged by survivor and founding member of the ECA (Ending Clergy Abuse), Denise Buchanan, as he speaks during a twilight vigil prayer near Castle Sant' Angelo, in Rome, Italy. Pope Francis opened a landmark sex abuse prevention summit by warning senior Catholic figures that the faithful are demanding concrete action against predator priests and not just words of condemnation.
A craftsman dyes a cloth with indigo in one of the ancient dye pits of Kofar Mata in Kano, northern Nigeria. The dye pits were founded in 1498 and are said to be the last ones of their kind but some of the craftsmen grumble about competition from Chinese fabrics that have entered the markets and sell for half the price.
4 A craftsman dyes a cloth with indigo in one of the ancient dye pits of Kofar Mata in Kano, northern Nigeria. The dye pits were founded in 1498 and are said to be the last ones of their kind but some of the craftsmen grumble about competition from Chinese fabrics that have entered the markets and sell for half the price.

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG