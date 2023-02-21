Accessibility links

February 21, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Passengers get off a gondola docked along a canal during a low tide in Venice, Italy. Some of Venice's secondary canals have practically dried up lately due a prolonged spell of low tides linked to a lingering high-pressure weather system.
2 U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle Gardens in Warsaw, Poland.
3 Cats sit in front of a destroyed car on a damaged street after a 6.4-magnitude quake hit the Hatay province in southern Turkey, in Antakya.
4 People react after an earthquake in Antakya in Hatay province, Turkey, Feb. 20, 2023.

