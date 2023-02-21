Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 21, 2023
February 21, 2023 2:15 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Passengers get off a gondola docked along a canal during a low tide in Venice, Italy. Some of Venice's secondary canals have practically dried up lately due a prolonged spell of low tides linked to a lingering high-pressure weather system.
2
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle Gardens in Warsaw, Poland.
3
Cats sit in front of a destroyed car on a damaged street after a 6.4-magnitude quake hit the Hatay province in southern Turkey, in Antakya.
4
People react after an earthquake in Antakya in Hatay province, Turkey, Feb. 20, 2023.
Load more
February 21, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
February 20, 2023
Day in Photos
February 19, 2023
Day in Photos
February 17, 2023
Day in Photos
February 16, 2023
Day in Photos
February 15, 2023
Day in Photos
February 14, 2023
Day in Photos
February 13, 2023
Day in Photos
February 12, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG