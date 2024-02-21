Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 21, 2024
February 21, 2024 1:26 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Protesting farmers run away from exploding tear gas shells used by the police near Shambhu border that divides northern Punjab and Haryana states, some 200 kilometers (120 miles) from New Delhi, India.
A woman holds a mask depicting the faces of Shiri Bibas and her sons Kfir and Ariel, Israelis who are being held hostage in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, during a protest demanding the release of the hostages, in Tel Aviv.
Two dogs sit in the window of a bullet-riddled house in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.
A protester confronts a police officer as farmers protest over price pressures, taxes and green regulation, grievances shared by farmers across Europe, in Madrid, Spain.
February 21, 2024
