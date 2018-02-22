Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
Asia
Europe
Middle East
Editor's Picks
Technology
Science & Health
US Politics
South China Sea
@VOA STUDENTU
STUDENT U HOME
STUDENT U ACADEMICS
STUDENT U ADMISSIONS
STUDENT U IMMIGRATION
STUDENT U SCHOLARSHIPS
STUDENT U FITTING IN
SU ED:USA
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
Upcoming
11:30 - 11:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
15:00 - 16:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:05
VOA Newscasts
16:05 - 16:30
Top 20 Countdown
16:30 - 17:00
Top 20 Countdown
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
15:00 - 16:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:05
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
10:05 - 11:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA Global English
VOA Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
February 22, 2018
February 22, 2018 1:35 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
A man fixes a Russian campaign flag of President Vladimir Putin on the balcony of his apartment in Moscow.
2
A woman looks at trees planted at the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy Tree Nursery in Doha, Qatar.
3
Hala, 9, receives treatment at a makeshift hospital following Syrian government bombardments on rebel-held town of Saqba, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus.
4
U.S. President Donald Trump holds notes during a listening session with high school students and teachers in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Feb. 21, 2018. Trump heard the stories of students and parents affected by school shootings, following last week's deadly shooting in Florida.
Load more
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: Feb. 22, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: Feb. 21, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: Feb. 20, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: Feb. 19, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: Feb. 18, 2018
Day in Photos
February 16, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: Feb. 15, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: Feb. 14, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments