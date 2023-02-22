Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

February 22, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A Palestinian hurls a paint bucket at an Israeli military vehicle during a raid in Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West bank.
1 A Palestinian hurls a paint bucket at an Israeli military vehicle during a raid in Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West bank.
Protesters, rear, hold a sign asking U.S. President Joe Biden to send fighter jets to Ukraine as he leaves his hotel for the Polish Presidential Palace for a meeting with the B9 leaders in Warsaw, Poland.
2 Protesters, rear, hold a sign asking U.S. President Joe Biden to send fighter jets to Ukraine as he leaves his hotel for the Polish Presidential Palace for a meeting with the B9 leaders in Warsaw, Poland.
An onlooker stands amid 400 life-size placards depicting dolphins displayed on the Esplanade des Invalides in Paris, by members of animal rights group &quot;Ligue pour la Protection des Oiseaux&quot; (League for the Protection of Birds) to denounce the numerous deaths of dolphins caused by net fishing practices in France&#39;s Gulf of Gascogne.&nbsp;
3 An onlooker stands amid 400 life-size placards depicting dolphins displayed on the Esplanade des Invalides in Paris, by members of animal rights group "Ligue pour la Protection des Oiseaux" (League for the Protection of Birds) to denounce the numerous deaths of dolphins caused by net fishing practices in France's Gulf of Gascogne. 
Veterinarian Dr. Diego Poggio shows a Sphynx cat with a tattoo that says "Made in Mexico" after it was rescued by police officers from the Cereso 3 prison, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Feb. 21, 2023.
4 Veterinarian Dr. Diego Poggio shows a Sphynx cat with a tattoo that says "Made in Mexico" after it was rescued by police officers from the Cereso 3 prison, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Feb. 21, 2023.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG