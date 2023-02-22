Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 22, 2023
February 22, 2023 2:10 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A Palestinian hurls a paint bucket at an Israeli military vehicle during a raid in Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West bank.
2
Protesters, rear, hold a sign asking U.S. President Joe Biden to send fighter jets to Ukraine as he leaves his hotel for the Polish Presidential Palace for a meeting with the B9 leaders in Warsaw, Poland.
3
An onlooker stands amid 400 life-size placards depicting dolphins displayed on the Esplanade des Invalides in Paris, by members of animal rights group "Ligue pour la Protection des Oiseaux" (League for the Protection of Birds) to denounce the numerous deaths of dolphins caused by net fishing practices in France's Gulf of Gascogne.
4
Veterinarian Dr. Diego Poggio shows a Sphynx cat with a tattoo that says "Made in Mexico" after it was rescued by police officers from the Cereso 3 prison, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Feb. 21, 2023.
February 22, 2023
