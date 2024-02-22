Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 22, 2024
February 22, 2024 12:59 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Students line up next to the road to see the hearse carrying the coffin of late marathon runner Kelvin Kiptum during his funeral proceedings in the village of Chepkorio. Kenya's world-record holding marathon runner, a prodigy who ran three of the seven fastest marathons in history and was ranked first among the world's men's marathon runners, tragically died in a car crash in Kenya on Feb. 11, 2024, at the age of 24.
A protester waves a Spanish flag as hay burns during a farmers protest to denounce their conditions and the European agricultural policy, aiming to block the port of Valencia.
A sister of miner Santiago Mora, left, cries with other relatives as he is buried at the cemetery in La Paragua, Bolivar state, Venezuela. The collapse of an illegally operated open-pit gold mine in central Venezuela killed at least 14 people and injured several more, state authorities said, as some other officials reported an undetermined number of people could be trapped.
Timothee Chalamet, center, poses for pictures with fans during the red carpet event for "Dune: Part Two" at Times Square mall in Seoul, South Korea.
