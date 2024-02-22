February 22, 2024

1 Students line up next to the road to see the hearse carrying the coffin of late marathon runner Kelvin Kiptum during his funeral proceedings in the village of Chepkorio. Kenya's world-record holding marathon runner, a prodigy who ran three of the seven fastest marathons in history and was ranked first among the world's men's marathon runners, tragically died in a car crash in Kenya on Feb. 11, 2024, at the age of 24.