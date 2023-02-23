Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

February 23, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Icicles hang from the hat of a figure that is part of the Hometown Hero baseball sculpture outside Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan.
1 Icicles hang from the hat of a figure that is part of the Hometown Hero baseball sculpture outside Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan.
A cyclist rides on a painted road, after Protest group &#39;Led by Donkeys&#39; spread paint in the colors of the Ukrainian flag on the road, outside the Russian Embassy in London,&nbsp;ahead of the first anniversary of Russia&#39;s invasion of Ukraine.
2 A cyclist rides on a painted road, after Protest group 'Led by Donkeys' spread paint in the colors of the Ukrainian flag on the road, outside the Russian Embassy in London, ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Banknotes dedicated to the first anniversary of Russia&#39;s invasion on Ukraine are seen during a presentation at the Ukrainian National Bank in Kyiv, Ukraine.
3 Banknotes dedicated to the first anniversary of Russia's invasion on Ukraine are seen during a presentation at the Ukrainian National Bank in Kyiv, Ukraine.
A trail of smoke is seen as rockets from Gaza are intercepted in the early morning, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel.
4 A trail of smoke is seen as rockets from Gaza are intercepted in the early morning, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG