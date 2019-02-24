Accessibility links

February 24, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Demonstrators throw stones at Venezuelan Bolivarian National Guard members standing guard in the Venezuela-Brazil border, in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil.
2 Demonstrators push a bus that was torched during clashes with the Bolivarian National Guard in Urena, Venezuela, near the border with Colombia, Feb. 23, 2019. Venezuela's National Guard fired tear gas on residents clearing a barricaded border bridge between Venezuela and Colombia, heightening tensions over blocked humanitarian aid that opposition leader Juan Guaido has vowed to bring into the country over objections from President Nicolas Maduro.
3 A man listens to the radio as Nigerians await the result of the Presidential election, in Yola, Adamawa State.
4 Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend a Henna ceremony as they visit a boarding house for girls run by the Moroccan NGO 'Education for All' in Asni, Morocco.

