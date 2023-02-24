Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

February 24, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A Ukrainian supporter holds a placard to mark the one-year anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, as people march to the Russian Embassy, in London.
1 A Ukrainian supporter holds a placard to mark the one-year anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, as people march to the Russian Embassy, in London.
Muslim devotees react as a priest displays a holy relic, believed to be a hair from the Prophet Muhammad's beard, during the last Friday of Miraj-Ul-Alam (ascension to heaven) celebrations at Kashmir's main Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.
2 Muslim devotees react as a priest displays a holy relic, believed to be a hair from the Prophet Muhammad's beard, during the last Friday of Miraj-Ul-Alam (ascension to heaven) celebrations at Kashmir's main Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 80th Independent Air Assault Brigade walks through his base, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the frontline town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine.
3 A Ukrainian serviceman of the 80th Independent Air Assault Brigade walks through his base, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the frontline town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine.
A Palestinian protester waves a flag near the Israeli security forces during a demonstration against the Israeli outposts in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.
4 A Palestinian protester waves a flag near the Israeli security forces during a demonstration against the Israeli outposts in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG