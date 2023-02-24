Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 24, 2023
February 24, 2023 3:40 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A Ukrainian supporter holds a placard to mark the one-year anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, as people march to the Russian Embassy, in London.
2
Muslim devotees react as a priest displays a holy relic, believed to be a hair from the Prophet Muhammad's beard, during the last Friday of Miraj-Ul-Alam (ascension to heaven) celebrations at Kashmir's main Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.
3
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 80th Independent Air Assault Brigade walks through his base, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the frontline town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine.
4
A Palestinian protester waves a flag near the Israeli security forces during a demonstration against the Israeli outposts in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.
February 24, 2023
