Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
US Politics
All About America
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
Upcoming
11:30 - 11:59
Africa 54
VOA English TVMC09
VOA English TVMC09
Latest show
Upcoming
12:30 - 13:00
Shaka: Extra Time
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
16:30 - 17:00
LIVE
Soul Lounge
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
17:05 - 17:30
VOA Asia
17:30 - 18:00
VOA Learning English
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
LIVE
VOA Africa
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
20:00 - 20:05
VOA Newscasts
21:00 - 21:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
17:05 - 17:30
Soul Lounge
17:30 - 18:00
Soul Lounge
10:05 - 11:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Soul Lounge
VOA Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
February 25, 2019
February 25, 2019 2:51 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Venezuelan police officer Cesar Marcano (C) along with his wife Adriana Ballera (L) and their children Alexandra (R), Cesar Jesus (top) e Adranlleli are seen at the Brazil-Venezuela border, in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. More than 100 Venezuelan soldiers have deserted and crossed into Colombia, immigration authorities reported as tensions rise between the neighbors over humanitarian aid.
2
A construction worker comes through a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) breakthrough point after successfully building a tunnel for the metro train in Ahmedabad, India.
3
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform
"Shallow"
from
"A Star Is Born"
during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.
4
Olivia Colman accepts the Best Actress award for her role in "The Favourite" during the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, Feb. 24, 2019.
Load more
February 25, 2019
See comments
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
February 25, 2019
Day in Photos
February 24, 2019
Day in Photos
February 22, 2019
Day in Photos
February 21, 2019
Day in Photos
February 20, 2019
Day in Photos
February 19, 2019
Day in Photos
February 18, 2019
February 17, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments