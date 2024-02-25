Accessibility links

February 25, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

People cheer as Australia SailGP Team and ROCKWOOL Denmark SailGP Team sail past Genesis Island with Sydney Harbour Bridge in the distance on Race Day 2 of the KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix in Sydney.
Displaced Palestinian girl, who fled her house due to Israeli strikes, feeds her brother at a tent camp, near the border with Egypt, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Residents sit near a structure amid rubbles of demolished houses in Boribana, district of Attecoube in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.&nbsp;The governor of the district of Abidjan begun an operation to demolish high-risk neighborhoods in the city.&nbsp;
Migrants wade through the Rio Grande River to cross into Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S., in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, Feb. 24, 2024.
