Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

February 26, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
A duck swims near icicles at a pond in Bern, Switzerland.
1 A duck swims near icicles at a pond in Bern, Switzerland.
A laborer carries bricks on his back at a construction site in Karachi, Pakistan.
2 A laborer carries bricks on his back at a construction site in Karachi, Pakistan.
A man holds onto a rope as he takes children to a school on a makeshift raft across a river in Paranaque city, south of Manila, Philippines.
3 A man holds onto a rope as he takes children to a school on a makeshift raft across a river in Paranaque city, south of Manila, Philippines.
Designer Donatella Versace and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, left, sit at Palazzo Colonna in Rome, Italy. The Vatican loaned some of its most beautiful liturgical vestments, jeweled miter caps and historic papal tiaras for an upcoming exhibit on Catholic influences in fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
4 Designer Donatella Versace and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, left, sit at Palazzo Colonna in Rome, Italy. The Vatican loaned some of its most beautiful liturgical vestments, jeweled miter caps and historic papal tiaras for an upcoming exhibit on Catholic influences in fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Load more

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG