Day in Photos

February 26, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 New Zealand's Ally Wollaston competes during the women's omnium points race at UCI Track Nations Cup track cycling championship at Jakarta International Velodrome in Jakarta, Indonesia.
2 Members of Sri Lankan opposition political party National People's Power carry an injured Buddhist monk during a clash with police in Colombo. The opposition supporters were protesting over a decision to postpone local elections after the government said it cannot finance them because of the country's crippling economic crisis.
3 An anti-riot police officer is seen at the state headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission in Yola, the day after Nigeria's presidential and general election.
4 Rescuers recover a body after a migrant boat broke apart in rough seas, at a beach near Cutro, southern Italy. A wooden boat crowded with migrants smashed into rocky reefs and broke apart before dawn off the Italian coast. Rescuers had recovered nearly 60 bodies, and dozens more people were missing in the turbulent water. 

