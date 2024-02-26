Accessibility links

February 26, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A farmer runs as he is sprayed by a water cannon during a protest of European farmers over price pressures, taxes and green regulation, on the day of an EU Agriculture Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium.
2 Farmers rally towards the European Parliament offices in Madrid, Spain.
3 Palestinians evacuate the body of a boy from the rubble of a house destroyed in an overnight Israeli airstrike in east Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
4 A display shows results during a vote by lawmakers which is expected to approve Sweden's accession into NATO, in Budapest, Hungary.

