Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

February 27, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
An aerial view of a tea field is seen in Zhangping in China&#39;s eastern Fujian province.
1 An aerial view of a tea field is seen in Zhangping in China's eastern Fujian province.
U.S. President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with North Korea&#39;s leader Kim Jong Un following a meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam.
2 U.S. President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un following a meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam.
Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, testifies before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.
3 Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, testifies before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Policemen stand guard in front of a damaged train inside Ramsis train station in Cairo, Egypt. A medical official said at least 20 people have been killed and dozens injured after a railcar rammed into a barrier inside the station causing an explosion of the fuel tank and triggering a huge blaze that engulfed that part of the station.
4 Policemen stand guard in front of a damaged train inside Ramsis train station in Cairo, Egypt. A medical official said at least 20 people have been killed and dozens injured after a railcar rammed into a barrier inside the station causing an explosion of the fuel tank and triggering a huge blaze that engulfed that part of the station.

Load more

See comments

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG