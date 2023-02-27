Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 27, 2023
February 27, 2023 1:19 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A Palestinian man walks between scorched cars in a scrapyard, in the town of Hawara, near the West Bank city of Nablus. Scores of Israeli settlers went on a violent rampage in the northern West Bank, setting cars and homes on fire after two settlers were killed by a Palestinian gunman.
2
A view of part of the wreckage of a capsized boat that was washed ashore at a beach near Cutro, southern Italy.
3
Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday," a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece.
4
A man carrying an umbrella, crosses a bridge during heavy snowfall in Sarajevo, Bosnia.
February 27, 2023
