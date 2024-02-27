Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 27, 2024
February 27, 2024 1:19 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Laborers carry a log of wood from a cargo boat near the Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
2
The co-chair of the Nobel Peace Prize winning Memorial Human Rights Centre Oleg Orlov gestures in a glass cage during court session for a new trial on charges of repeated discrediting Russian military, in Moscow, Russia.
3
This image provided by Intuitive Machines shows its Odysseus lunar lander over the south pole region of the Moon. The toppled lunar lander is still beaming back pictures of the moon, as its nears the final hours of its life.
4
Italian couple Rocco Langone and Maria Donata Caivano, who were kidnapped with their son Giovanni Langone in 2022 by a group of Islamic militants in Mali, arrive in Rome after all three were freed, in Rome.
