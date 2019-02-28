Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
US Politics
All About America
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
Upcoming
11:30 - 11:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
15:00 - 16:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:05
VOA Newscasts
16:05 - 16:30
Top 20 Countdown
16:30 - 17:00
Top 20 Countdown
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
15:00 - 16:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:05
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
10:05 - 11:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
African Beat
African Beat
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
February 28, 2019
February 28, 2019 2:38 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Participants carry torches and national flags as they march on the street during a re-enactment ceremony of the March First Independence Movement Day, the anniversary of the 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule, in Cheonan, South Korea.
2
A girl takes a stack of bread from a fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, Feb. 27, 2019.
3
Flash floods caused by torrential rain go down a street on the outskirts of Jerusalem, Israel.
4
One of the 19 nominees for Queen of the Carnival of Santa Cruz shows off her outfit on the main stage during carnival celebrations in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife, Feb. 27, 2019.
Load more
February 28, 2019
See comments
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
February 28, 2019
Day in Photos
February 27, 2019
Day in Photos
February 26, 2019
Day in Photos
February 25, 2019
Day in Photos
February 24, 2019
Day in Photos
February 22, 2019
Day in Photos
February 21, 2019
Day in Photos
February 20, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments