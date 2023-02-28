Accessibility links

February 28, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A firemen truck drives past a blanketed landscape after a recent snowfall in Roncesvalles, northern Spain.
Japanese ornamental dolls (hina dolls) are displayed on the stone steps at Tomisaki shrine during the Katsuura Big Hinamatsuri festival in Katsuura city of Chiba prefecture.
Neighbors walk in front of a home damaged at Wheatland Drive and Conway Drive, Feb. 27, 2023 in Norman, after rare severe storms and tornadoes moved through Oklahoma overnight.
A man crosses an empty avenue which is usually bustling as people anxiously wait for the results of the presidential elections, in Lagos, Nigeria.
