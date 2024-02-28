Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 28, 2024
February 28, 2024 1:23 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A power pole that was burned by the Smokehouse Creek wildfire hangs from the power lines in Canadian, Texas.
2
A view of Yucca plants that were burned by the Smokehouse Creek wildfire in Canadian, Texas.
3
A melted lamp post stands in front of a home that was destroyed by the Smokehouse Creek wildfire in Canadian, Texas.
4
Cars drive as smoke and fire rise from wildfires in a location given as Texas, U.S., in this handout picture released on Feb. 27, 2024. (Greenville Fire-Rescue/Handout)
February 28, 2024
