February 29, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Media attend the address of Volker Turk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, to the Human Rights Council on his report on the situation of human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the obligation to ensure accountability and justice at the U.N. in Geneva, Switzerland.
The body of a Palestinian killed in an early morning incident when residents rushed toward aid trucks in Gaza City.&nbsp;At least 104 Palestinians were killed as Israeli troops opened fire on people trying to get food from humanitarian aid trucks.
A Merlin helicopter from 820 Naval Air Squadron loaded and fired flares from HMS Prince of Wales, while embarked for NATO Exercise Steadfast Defender at an undisclosed location.
Maze of cable and wires are seen outside the buildings in Manila, Philippines.
