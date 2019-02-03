Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
US Politics
All About America
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Upcoming
11:30 - 11:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
13:00 - 14:00
LIVE
Nightline Africa
Upcoming
14:00 - 14:05
VOA Newscasts
14:05 - 14:30
The Political Crisis in Venezuela
14:30 - 15:00
VOA Learning English
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
13:00 - 14:00
LIVE
Nightline Africa
Upcoming
14:00 - 14:05
VOA Newscasts
14:30 - 15:00
VOA Learning English
15:00 - 16:00
Music Time in Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Latest program
Upcoming
05:05 - 05:30
Soul Lounge
05:30 - 06:00
Soul Lounge
10:05 - 11:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
14:00 - 14:04
VOA Newscasts
15:00 - 15:04
VOA Newscasts
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Nightline Africa
Nightline Africa
Day in Photos
February 3, 2019
February 03, 2019 1:15 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Devotees cross a pontoon bridge over the river Ganga during "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India.
2
Children wearing costumes wait to perform during an event to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, Feb. 2, 2019.
3
A member of the Cryophile amateur winter swimmers' club rubs himself with snow after bathing in the icy waters of the Yenisei River during below freezing temperatures in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, Feb. 2, 2019.
4
A priest of the Afro-American Umbandista cult launches a basket with offerings into the sea to Iemanja, the African goddess of the sea, at Ramirez beach in Montevideo, Feb. 2, 2019.
Load more
February 3, 2019
You may also like
Day in Photos
February 3, 2019
Day in Photos
February 1, 2019
Day in Photos
January 31, 2019
Day in Photos
January 30, 2019
Day in Photos
January 29, 2019
Day in Photos
January 28, 2018
Day in Photos
January 27, 2019
January 25, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG