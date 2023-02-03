Accessibility links

February 3, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A Ukrainian firefighter walks amid rubble in a shopping mall following a Russian shelling in Kherson, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
2 A lion dance team performs to bring good fortune and to chase away bad luck at a shopping district in Hong Kong.
3 A man holds a picture of Pope Francis as a crowd gathers to welcome him upon his arrival at the Juba International Airport in Juba, South Sudan.
4 Base jumper Chris Mcdougall of Australia leaps from the 300-meter-high open deck of Malaysia's landmark Kuala Lumpur Tower during the International Tower Jump in Kuala Lumpur.

