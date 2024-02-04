Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 4, 2024
February 04, 2024 1:36 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A man walks past a dragon figure at a lunar new year's fair in Beijing, China.
2
Sri Lankan soldiers march during the country's 76th Independence Day commemoration ceremony in Colombo.
3
A Tomahawk land attack missile (TLAM) is launched from the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer
USS Gravely
against what the U.S. military describe as Houthi military targets in Yemen, Feb. 3, 2024.
4
A group of migrants stand on the edge of Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, Feb. 3, 2024.
February 4, 2024
