Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 5, 2023
February 05, 2023 2:01 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A wildfire burns areas in Dichato, near Concepcion, Chile. Firefighters were battled dozens of raging wildfires, seeking to gain control of one of the country's worst natural disasters in years as the death toll rose to at least 24 with nearly 1,000 more injured.
2
A view from the top of the observatory tower at Mount Washington State Park, where the wind chill dropped to -105° F (-79° C) is seen in a still image from a live camera in New Hampshire, Feb. 4, 2023.
3
A man carries his daughter as he walks near a road block made by anti-government protesters to demand Peru's President Dina Boluarte to step down, in Condoroma in Cusco region, Feb. 4, 2023.
4
Traditional dancers perform during the annual Nawam Maha Perahera of Gangaramaya Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
February 5, 2023
