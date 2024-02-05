Accessibility links

February 5, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A motorcyclist arrives at a fuel station shrouded in fog on a winter morning on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan.
2 Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen amid shortages of food supplies in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip as the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues.
3 Workers clear a tree that fell onto a home during heavy wind and rain, Feb. 4, 2024, in San Jose, California.
4 A man arranges blocks of ice before he delivers it to fish vendors at a market in Manila, Philippines.

