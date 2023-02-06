Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 6, 2023
February 06, 2023 2:22 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Shinkansen high-speed test trains or known as Doctor Yellow, travels along an overpass in the middle of downtown in Tokyo, Japan.
2
Residents carry an injured child from the rubble of a collapsed building following an earthquake in the town of Jandaris, in the countryside of Syria's northwestern city of Afrin in the rebel-held part of Aleppo province. Hundreds have been reportedly killed with hundreds more believed to be trapped under the rubble after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked wide parts of Turkey and Syria.
3
Men search for people among the debris in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey. A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has rocked wide swaths of Turkey and neighboring Syria, killing more than 2,600 people and injuring thousands more.
4
Muay Thai boxers perform the "Wai Khru" to set a Guinness World Record at Rajabhakti Park in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Thailand.
