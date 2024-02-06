Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 6, 2024
February 06, 2024 1:57 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Somali police officers stand guard at the scene after an explosion at the Bakara market in Mogadishu.
2
Chilean Navy personnel walk past overturned, charred cars as they deploy to help aid the Villa Independencia neighborhood affected by forest fires in Vina del Mar.
3
People walk past burning tires during a protest against Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry in Port-au-Prince, Feb. 5, 2024. Banks, schools and government agencies closed in Haiti’s northern and southern regions as protesters blocked main routes with blazing tires and paralyzed public transportation, according to local media reports.
4
Members of the Syrian Civil Defense along with survivors of last year's catastrophic earthquake mark the one-year anniversary of the earthquake that destroyed northern Syria and Turkey, in Jindayris in the northwest of Syria's Aleppo province, Syria.
February 6, 2024
