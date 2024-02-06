Accessibility links

February 6, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Somali police officers stand guard at the scene after an explosion at the Bakara market in Mogadishu.
Chilean Navy personnel walk past overturned, charred cars as they deploy to help aid the Villa Independencia neighborhood affected by forest fires in Vina del Mar.
People walk past burning tires during a protest against Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry in Port-au-Prince, Feb. 5, 2024.&nbsp;Banks, schools and government agencies closed in Haiti&rsquo;s northern and southern regions as protesters blocked main routes with blazing tires and paralyzed public transportation, according to local media reports.&nbsp;
Members of the Syrian Civil Defense along with survivors of last year&#39;s catastrophic earthquake mark the one-year anniversary of the earthquake that destroyed northern Syria and Turkey, in Jindayris in the northwest of Syria&#39;s Aleppo province, Syria.
