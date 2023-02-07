Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 7, 2023
February 07, 2023 1:50 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Protesters walk on the Catalans' bridge as they participate in a demonstration on the third day of nationwide rallies against a deeply unpopular pensions overhaul in Toulouse, southwestern France.
2
Smoke rises from burning containers at the port in the earthquake-stricken town of Iskenderun, southern Turkey. Reports said the fire was caused by containers that toppled over during the powerful earthquake that struck southeast Turkey.
3
Aerial photo shows the destruction in Hatay city center, southern Turkey. Search teams and emergency aid from around the world poured into Turkey and Syria as rescuers working in freezing temperatures dug — sometimes with their bare hands — through the remains of buildings flattened by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.
4
Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 5, 2023.
