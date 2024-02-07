Accessibility links

February 7, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A local resident with her dog sits near her residential building damaged during a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine.
2 Congolese people flee from their villages around Sake in Masisi territory, following clashes between M23 rebels and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo towards Goma, North Kivu province.
3 People take part in a demonstration to protest criminal code reforms to be passed despite sharp criticism from the EU, in front of the Slovak parliament in Bratislava, Slovakia. The changes, which prompted a wave of anti-government protests, include easing the penalties for corruption and economic offences.
4 People push a car stuck on a highway following heavy snowfall in Wuhan, Hubei province, during the Spring Festival travel rush ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, Feb. 6, 2024.

