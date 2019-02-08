Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
US Politics
All About America
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
16:00 - 17:00
LIVE
Music Time in Africa
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
17:05 - 17:30
Global Reactions to State of the Union Address
17:30 - 18:00
Vaccination Resistance Movement
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
16:00 - 17:00
LIVE
Music Time in Africa
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Music Time in Africa
Music Time in Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
February 8, 2019
February 08, 2019 1:45 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A Palestinian boy runs away from flaming tires during a weekly demonstration against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel, in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near Nablus in the occupied West Bank.
2
A worker organizes humanitarian aid for Venezuela at a warehouse near the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia.
3
Hatice Cengiz, Turkish fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, attends a news conference to present a book on the slain journalist, in Istanbul, Turkey.
4
A truck with the likeness of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini is pictured as thousands of Iranian opponents in exile protest against the Teheran regime, days before the 40th anniversary of the Iranian Islamic Revolution, in Paris, France.
Load more
February 8, 2019
See comments
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
February 8, 2019
Day in Photos
February 7, 2019
Day in Photos
February 6, 2019
Day in Photos
February 5, 2019
Day in Photos
February 4, 2019
Day in Photos
February 3, 2019
Day in Photos
February 1, 2019
Day in Photos
January 31, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments