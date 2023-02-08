Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

February 8, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Volunteers distribute aid to people in Antakya, southern Turkey.&nbsp;Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night into Wednesday, pulling more bodies from the rubble of thousands of buildings downed in Turkey and Syria by a catastrophic earthquake.&nbsp;
1 Volunteers distribute aid to people in Antakya, southern Turkey. Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night into Wednesday, pulling more bodies from the rubble of thousands of buildings downed in Turkey and Syria by a catastrophic earthquake. 
A man reacts as the body of his baby pulled out from the rubble, is taken away by a White Helmet rescue worker, in the town of Harim in Syria&#39;s rebel-held northwestern Idlib province.
2 A man reacts as the body of his baby pulled out from the rubble, is taken away by a White Helmet rescue worker, in the town of Harim in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province.
Children riding bicycles pass by an abandoned building in Isabela de Sagua, Cuba.&nbsp;This far-flung peninsula - on Cuba&#39;s north-central coast just 130 miles (210 km) south of the Florida Keys - is poised to once again became a barometer for measuring the impact of U.S. immigration policy, said residents.
3 Children riding bicycles pass by an abandoned building in Isabela de Sagua, Cuba. This far-flung peninsula - on Cuba's north-central coast just 130 miles (210 km) south of the Florida Keys - is poised to once again became a barometer for measuring the impact of U.S. immigration policy, said residents.
Residents dismantle a vehicle belonging to the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo in Kanyaruchinya, Nyiragongo territory, after it was set on fire overnight by angry residents.
4 Residents dismantle a vehicle belonging to the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo in Kanyaruchinya, Nyiragongo territory, after it was set on fire overnight by angry residents.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG