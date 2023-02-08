Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 8, 2023
February 08, 2023 1:47 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Volunteers distribute aid to people in Antakya, southern Turkey. Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night into Wednesday, pulling more bodies from the rubble of thousands of buildings downed in Turkey and Syria by a catastrophic earthquake.
2
A man reacts as the body of his baby pulled out from the rubble, is taken away by a White Helmet rescue worker, in the town of Harim in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province.
3
Children riding bicycles pass by an abandoned building in Isabela de Sagua, Cuba. This far-flung peninsula - on Cuba's north-central coast just 130 miles (210 km) south of the Florida Keys - is poised to once again became a barometer for measuring the impact of U.S. immigration policy, said residents.
4
Residents dismantle a vehicle belonging to the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo in Kanyaruchinya, Nyiragongo territory, after it was set on fire overnight by angry residents.
Load more
February 8, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
February 7, 2023
Day in Photos
February 6, 2023
Day in Photos
February 5, 2023
Day in Photos
February 3, 2023
Day in Photos
February 2, 2023
Day in Photos
February 1, 2023
Day in Photos
January 31, 2023
Day in Photos
January 30, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG