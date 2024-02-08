Accessibility links

February 8, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A view of lava crossing the main road to Grindavík and flowing on the road leading to the Blue Lagoon, in Grindavík, Iceland.&nbsp;A volcano in southwestern Iceland has erupted for the third time since December and sent jets of lava into the sky.
A Lebanese soldier helps his retired comrade after inhaling tear gas during a protest demanding better pay in Beirut.
Kashmiri Muslims pray as the head priest displays a relic at the Hazratbal shrine on the occasion of Mehraj-u-Alam, believed to mark the ascension of Prophet Muhammad to heaven, in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Magdalena and Cecilia Pinera, daughters of Chile's former President Sebastian Pinera, mourn over their father's coffin, at the former National Congress building, in Santiago, Feb. 7, 2024.
