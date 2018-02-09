A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Palestinian protesters run amid the smoke during clashes with Israeli forces near the border with Israel east of Gaza city on February 9, 2018.
Employee Jenny Forgie works on an orchid display at Kew Gardens in London, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. The 23rd annual Orchid Festival is the first one with a Thailand theme, 66 volunteers worked on the 6,950 exhibited orchids.
A young hunter rests next to his tamed golden eagle during an annual hunters competition at Almaty hippodrome, Kazakhstan February 9, 2018.
Children look on the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics mascot Soohorang in Gangneung, South Korea, February 8, 2018.
