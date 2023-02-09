Accessibility links

Day in Photos

February 9, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A forest fire approaches the town of Chiguayante, in the province of Concepcion, Chile. More than 5,600 local firefighters, with backup from Mexico, Colombia and Spain, were actively battling 89 priority fires out of a total of 311 burning a week into the disaster, officials said.
2 The son of Durmus Kilinc, center, reacts after rescue team members removed the dead body of his father from a destroyed building, in Elbistan, southeastern Turkey. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake, huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria.
3 Syrians warm up by a fire at a makeshift shelter for people who were left homeless, near the rebel-held town of Jindayris, three days after a deadly earthquake hit Turkey and Syria.
4 Men ride on a horse drawn cart carrying sacks filled with recyclable material, in the rain in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, South Africa.

