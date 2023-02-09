Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 9, 2023
February 09, 2023 1:52 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A forest fire approaches the town of Chiguayante, in the province of Concepcion, Chile. More than 5,600 local firefighters, with backup from Mexico, Colombia and Spain, were actively battling 89 priority fires out of a total of 311 burning a week into the disaster, officials said.
2
The son of Durmus Kilinc, center, reacts after rescue team members removed the dead body of his father from a destroyed building, in Elbistan, southeastern Turkey. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake, huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria.
3
Syrians warm up by a fire at a makeshift shelter for people who were left homeless, near the rebel-held town of Jindayris, three days after a deadly earthquake hit Turkey and Syria.
4
Men ride on a horse drawn cart carrying sacks filled with recyclable material, in the rain in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, South Africa.
Load more
February 9, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
February 8, 2023
Day in Photos
February 7, 2023
Day in Photos
February 6, 2023
Day in Photos
February 5, 2023
Day in Photos
February 3, 2023
Day in Photos
February 2, 2023
Day in Photos
February 1, 2023
Day in Photos
January 31, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG