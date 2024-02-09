Accessibility links

February 9, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip.
2 A man offers prayers at Satya Dharma temple in Denpasar on Indonesia's resort island of Bali, on the eve of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon.
3 A wildlife worker removes dead fish from the Mansar lake, situated about 50km (31 miles) east of Jammu, India. According to  a local wildlife official, an estimated 2,000 dead fish have been discovered in the lake over the last four days, likely caused by fish swallowing hailstones.
4 State government officials throw flowers from a helicopter as Hindu devotees throng Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on Mauni Amavasya in Prayagraj, India.

