Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 9, 2024
February 09, 2024 12:58 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip.
A man offers prayers at Satya Dharma temple in Denpasar on Indonesia's resort island of Bali, on the eve of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon.
A wildlife worker removes dead fish from the Mansar lake, situated about 50km (31 miles) east of Jammu, India. According to a local wildlife official, an estimated 2,000 dead fish have been discovered in the lake over the last four days, likely caused by fish swallowing hailstones.
State government officials throw flowers from a helicopter as Hindu devotees throng Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on Mauni Amavasya in Prayagraj, India.
