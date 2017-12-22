FBI Foils Plot for San Francisco Christmas Day Attack

The FBI has arrested an American man who allegedly plotted a terrorist attack on a popular tourist site in San Francisco to be carried out on Christmas Day.

Federal authorities announced Friday that they had arrested Everitt Aaron Jameson, 26, of Modesto, California, this week.

Jameson allegedly told an undercover FBI agent that he planned to target the Pier 39 in San Francisco by remotely detonating explosives and then shooting people with an automatic rifle as they fled.

According to FBI documents, Jameson chose that location because he had been there before and knew it was a crowded area. He also told the FBI agent that Monday, Christmas Day, would be a "perfect day" for an attack. He said he did not have an escape plan "because he was ready to die."

The criminal complaint also said Jameson "has espoused radical jihadi beliefs, including authoring social media posts that are supportive of terrorism, communicating with people he believes share his jihadi views, and offering to provide services to such people."

​Hesitation reported

Earlier this week, the complaint said, Jameson told the agent he was having second thoughts about the plot. But by then, the documentation said, agents had enough evidence to search his home.

Agents said they found a suicide note at Jameson's home, as well as rifles, a handgun, ammunition, and a last will and testament. His suicide note included comments denouncing President Donald Trump's plan to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Jameson received sharpshooter training in the U.S. Marines in 2009 before being discharged for "fraudulent enlistment" after failing to disclose the fact that he suffered from asthma, according to the complaint.

The complaint also said Jameson sought assistance from the undercover FBI agent, including procurement of an assault rifle, ammunition, powder, tubing and nails to make a pipe bomb.

The Islamic State terror organization recently called for attacks on Western cities during the Christmas holidays.