Federated States of Micronesia Reaffirm Diplomatic Ties to China

The Micronesian Congress has reaffirmed the Federated States of Micronesia’s diplomatic ties with China after outgoing President David Panuelo had urged a switch to Taiwan.

In a letter to Micronesia’s Congress in March, Panuelo accused Beijing of waging “political warfare” in his country and bribing his government’s officials.

On recent trip to Fiji, the Micronesian president alleged he was followed by Chinese agents. His claims are being investigated by Fijian authorities.

Earlier this week, Panuelo made even more explosive allegations. In a letter to the speaker of Micronesia’s legislature, he alleged that China was bringing weapons into his country, which is located about three-quarters of the way from Hawaii to Indonesia.

Graeme Smith, from the Australian National University’s Department of Pacific Affairs, spoke to the Australian Broadcasting Corp’s Pacific Beat program. He said that Panuelo’s claims were consistent with his criticism of China.

“He sort of has two prongs of attack,” Smith said. “One is against Chinese companies who are, you know, directly involved in corrupting politicians and offering to fly them anywhere. [He] just says China. He doesn’t say whether it is the state or whether it is these private companies. But certainly, in Africa, that has, you know, long been the trend, is to protect their business interests. They do start to arm-up. But, yes, it is quite an explosive allegation.”

There has been no response to the claims from China.

The Pacific is home to some of the most isolated communities on Earth. Yet the vast region has great strategic value for Australia, the United States and China. The U.S. has a military presence dating back decades.

Over the last decade, China has focused on strengthening its ties in Pacific. Australia and New Zealand have regarded the region as their traditional sphere of influence.

China and Taiwan also have a history of competing in the Pacific islands, where four of Taiwan’s 13 diplomatic allies are located. They are the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau and Tuvalu.

Kiribati and Solomon Islands cut diplomatic ties with Taipei in favor of Beijing in 2019 after offers of aid.

Australia has intensified its efforts in the region in the past year since the election of a center-left government in Canberra.

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong has conceded that Pacific leaders had been “ignored” and “disrespected” by Australia in the past.