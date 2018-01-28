Federer Wins Australian Open

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer has defeated Marin Cilic of Croatia 6-2, 6-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to win the 2018 Australian Open in Melbourne.



It is Federer's 20th Grand Slam title and after going four years without winning a major, he now has won three of the last five.



The second seeded Federer, 36, cruised through the first set but Cilic, seeded number six, rallied in the 2nd and won a tiebreaker.



After splitting the next two sets, Federer dominated the decisive set to claim his sixth Australian Open title.



In the women's final, 2nd seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark beat top seeded Romanian star Simona Halep in three sets, 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 on Saturday.



It was Wozniacki's first Grand Slam title.