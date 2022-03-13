Fierce Fighting Between Russia and Ukraine Forces Near Irpin

Irpin is a small town 25 km north of Kyiv and the battleground for Russian and Ukrainian troops in the past week. In the last few days, a humanitarian corridor was established and thousands of people were evacuated. The fight keeps going on, and lots of civilians are still trapped inside the town or are too afraid to leave their basements or shelters. This is the last town before Kyiv. These pictures were taken March 12, 2022.

