Fierce Fighting Between Russia and Ukraine Forces Near Irpin

Irpin is a small town 25 km north of Kyiv and the battleground for Russian and Ukrainian troops in the past week. In the last few days, a humanitarian corridor was established and thousands of people were evacuated. The fight keeps going on, and lots of civilians are still trapped inside the town or are too afraid to leave their basements or shelters. This is the last town before Kyiv. These pictures were taken March 12, 2022.
Civilians hide in a bunker close to the last position of the Ukrainian army. Most of them don&#39;t want to leave their homes, even though the Russian troops are just few hundred meters from here. Irpin, Ukraine, March 12, 2022. (Yan Boechat/VOA)
The bodies of two dead Russian soldiers lays in the no man&#39;s land between the towns of Irpin and Bucha, where Russian and Ukrainian troops had been fighting for more than a week. Irpin, Ukraine, March 12, 2022. (Yan Boechat/VOA)
A family and their dogs reach the crossing point between Irpin and Kyiv and leave the battles behind them. Irpin, Ukraine, March 12, 2022. (Yan Boechat/VOA)
An elderly man is taken by two soldiers to the hospital after living for days in a shelter with limited food and water. Irpin, Ukraine, March 12, 2022. (Yan Boechat/VOA)
