15 Killed in Blast at Afghan Funeral

A suicide bomber targeted the funeral of former district chief in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, where Afghan forces have had frequent clashes with Islamic State militants in recent weeks.

Provincial government spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told VOA at least 15 people were killed and another 13 were wounded — most of them civilians.

Earlier reports said six people had been killed and 11 wounded.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The attack comes just days after an assault on a Shiite cultural center in Kabul that left at least 41 people dead and more than 80 wounded.