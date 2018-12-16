Fifth Victim in Strasbourg Terror Attack Dies

A fifth person died Sunday from gunshot wounds in last week's Christmas market terror attack in Strasbourg.

The French prosecutor's office said the victim was a Polish national.

His brother identified him in a Facebook message as Barto Pedro Orent-Niedzielski, a 36-year-old native of Katowice.

Four others died and 11 were wounded when a gunman identified as Cherif Chekatt opened fire last Tuesday in the world-famous Christmas market in central Strasbourg.

Witnesses tipped off police Friday that a suspect matching Chekatt's description was spotted in the Strasbourg neighborhood where he grew up.

When police confronted him, he turned and opened fire. Officers shot back, killing Chekatt.

He had an extensive criminal record and was on a terror watch list.

Chekatt's father told investigators his son was a follower of Islamic State and the terror group claimed him as one of its "soldiers."

But French Interior Minister Christophe said he doubts Chekatt belonged to the terror group, calling its claim opportunistic.