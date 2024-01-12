Fighting Again Disrupts Telecom Service Across Gaza

Gaza Strip telecom provider Paltel reported Friday that fighting in the enclave caused all communications services to be cut across the territory.

From its official X social media account, formerly Twitter, Paltel reported Friday, "Dear people in our beloved homeland, we regret to announce a complete interruption of all services [cellular, landline, and internet] with the Gaza Strip, due to the ongoing aggression."

The Associated Press reports fighting has caused communication services to be lost at least seven times since the conflict began October 7. The company is used by residents of Gaza and the Israel-occupied West Bank.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry reported Friday that about 151 Palestinians were killed and another 248 were wounded in Israeli airstrikes in the past 24 hours. In a statement, the ministry said at least 23,708 people — two-thirds of them women and children — have been killed since the conflict started.

A journalist for Agence France-Presse reported that strikes and artillery shelling hit areas between the southern cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, which is crowded with people who fled from the north.

The October 7 Hamas terror attack from Gaza into southern Israel that triggered the war killed about 1,200 people, and some 250 others were taken as hostages by the EU- and U.S.-designated terror group.

Meanwhile, in Geneva on Friday, the U.N.'s Human Rights office, citing the casualty figured from the Gaza Health Ministry, called once again for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza as the fighting approaches its 100th day.

U.N. Human Rights Office spokesperson Liz Throssell, speaking to reporters via remote, called for the cease-fire "on human rights and humanitarian grounds. A cease-fire to end the appalling suffering and loss of life, and to allow the prompt and effective delivery of humanitarian aid."

Along with what she referred to as Israel's "massive and destructive military response" in Gaza, Throssell also noted that armed Palestinian groups continued to launch indiscriminate rocket attacks into Israel.

Some information for this report was provided by The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.