Fighting Around Yemen's Hodeida Leaves 12 Dead, 25 Wounded

Yemeni officials say fighting between Shi'ite rebels and forces loyal to Yemen's internationally recognized government near the strategic Red Sea port of Hodeida has killed at least 12 people and wounded 25 from both sides.



They said the fighting south and east of Hodeida began Saturday night and continued until Sunday afternoon. The hostilities follow Thursday's agreement at U.N.-sponsored talks in Sweden on a cease-fire in Hodeida, through which about 70 percent of food aid and other imports come.



The cease-fire is expected to go into force Tuesday, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.



Yemen's civil, raging since 2014, has left 22 of its 29 million people in need of aid, according to the U.N.